Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $18.69 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 167,962 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

