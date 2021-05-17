NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target Raised to $53.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.