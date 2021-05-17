NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target Raised to $53.00

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
NGMS traded up $2.84 on Monday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $51.99.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
