NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $41.90

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.90, but opened at $45.59. NeoGames shares last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 12,302 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.