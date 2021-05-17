NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $41.90

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.90, but opened at $45.59. NeoGames shares last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 12,302 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $10,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $19,945,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
