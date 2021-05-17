Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.76

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $4.77. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 135,424 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UEPS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $98,228.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 125,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $686,749.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

