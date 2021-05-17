Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $485.95 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

