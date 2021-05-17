NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NPCE stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $27.38.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
