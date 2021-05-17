NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit