NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

