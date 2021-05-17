Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 548 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after buying an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after buying an additional 546,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.40. 10,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

