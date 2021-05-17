Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.36. 25,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,372. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

