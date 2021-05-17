Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 970 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fiserv stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.36. 25,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,372. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64.
In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
