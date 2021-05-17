Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 460 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of PBE traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

