Newscrypto Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $227.11 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00088086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.00456015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00229736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.58 or 0.01326428 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00042303 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,025 coins and its circulating supply is 159,393,378 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

