NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.01. 40,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,563. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

