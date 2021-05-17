NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

NXGN traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $18.37. 142,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

