NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE NEX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.