Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 129.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,395,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 785,813 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 395,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOK remained flat at $$4.90 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,339,664. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

