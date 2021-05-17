Nord Finance Reaches Market Cap of $7.65 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $884,005.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00012646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00088691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00452044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00228425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.91 or 0.01329884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00042278 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,622 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.