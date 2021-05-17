Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuit in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the software maker will earn $5.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.21. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

INTU stock opened at $417.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.32. Intuit has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

