Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NESRF traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.82. 30,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

