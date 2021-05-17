Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NPI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.02.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$38.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northland Power has a one year low of C$29.51 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.