NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Raised to C$13.75

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NWHUF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.93. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $11.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

