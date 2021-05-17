NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.50% of NorthWestern worth $82,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,143,000 after purchasing an additional 242,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,963,000 after buying an additional 57,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after buying an additional 111,328 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 883.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 577,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.51%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $232,564.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

