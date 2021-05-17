Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $147.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,276 shares of company stock worth $3,034,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

