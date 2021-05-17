Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Stock Price Up 0%

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Shares of Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.13. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 29,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70.

About Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit