NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get NuCana alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 364,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 376,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,765. The firm has a market cap of $158.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. NuCana has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.