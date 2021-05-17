Numeraire Market Capitalization Reaches $327.57 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $66.29 or 0.00146330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $327.57 million and approximately $153.35 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.49 or 0.01393919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00116475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,350 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

