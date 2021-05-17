Numeraire Price Hits $70.80 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $349.86 million and approximately $401.77 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $70.80 or 0.00156139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00087567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.35 or 0.01286455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00062535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00115316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,350 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

