Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

OTB opened at GBX 369.50 ($4.83) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 406.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 375.62. The company has a market capitalization of £582.03 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

