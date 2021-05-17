Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Nutrien stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,382. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.05 billion and a PE ratio of 55.87. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$41.50 and a 1 year high of C$75.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.76.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.4100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.40.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

