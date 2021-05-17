Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up to $11.02

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $11.39. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 3,483 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUVB. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,384,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,900,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,964,000.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

