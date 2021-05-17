Nyerium Reaches Market Capitalization of $41,903.90 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $41,903.90 and $5.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

