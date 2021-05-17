Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMER. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

OMER stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.79. 1,989,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. Omeros has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

