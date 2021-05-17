ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.440-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Shares of ON traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 98,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.93.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

