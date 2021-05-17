OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 4,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 12,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $261,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 54.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 208,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

