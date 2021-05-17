Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

