Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: Bond

Analyst Recommendations for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit