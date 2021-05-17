ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00089038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00448354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00229377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.30 or 0.01291635 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042087 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORAO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ORAO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

