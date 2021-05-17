OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $4.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperformer” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,168,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $769.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

