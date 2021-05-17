Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.50. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 150.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.