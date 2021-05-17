Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.50. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on OBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Shares of OBNK stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 150.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
