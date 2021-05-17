Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$7.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$4.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.42. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.07 and a 52-week high of C$7.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.56.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

