Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,009 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after acquiring an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $6,652,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

