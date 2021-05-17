Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.89.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.71 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total transaction of C$1,098,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582,290 shares in the company, valued at C$7,999,034.19. Insiders have sold a total of 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784 over the last three months.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.