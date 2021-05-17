P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.05

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.05 and traded as high as $57.66. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 4,423 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.56 million, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.65.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $148.86 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit