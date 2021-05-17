Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,985 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 663,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,626,227. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

