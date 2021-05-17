Palladium Partners LLC Acquires 1,774 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,181 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $182.99 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Cowen raised their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $385,769.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,063.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,635 shares of company stock worth $3,469,719 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

