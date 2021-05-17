Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 72,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $858.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $806.76 and a 200-day moving average of $730.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $490.52 and a 52 week high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays upped their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

