Palladium Partners LLC Buys 611 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,664 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.7% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $484.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

