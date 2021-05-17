Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of MO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,759. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

