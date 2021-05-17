Palladium Partners LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 253,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,785,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $2,078,000. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 128,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 161,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 578,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

BSX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.30. 23,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,140,612. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

