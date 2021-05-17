Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $890.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 862.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 180,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

