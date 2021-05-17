Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce $486.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.00 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $460.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Shares of PZZA opened at $96.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.81, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.54. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $14,335,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

