PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $101.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAR. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAR traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.32. 347,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,266. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

