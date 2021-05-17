Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. EnerSys comprises 2.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.09% of EnerSys worth $42,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in EnerSys by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $91.45 on Monday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

